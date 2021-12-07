Ramsgate Arts Primary pupils EcoKids fundraiser

A textile recycling charity has thanked children and families at Ramsgate Arts Primary School for their fantastic fundraising support.

Pupils were set the task of rummaging through clothes and materials no longer wanted by themselves or their families to find suitable donations through the EcoKids project.

The RAPS effort resulted in 321 bags of textiles/clothes weighing in at 903kg, which is much higher than the 250-bag challenge the school was set.

As a result RAPS has received £496.65 which will be used for outdoor learning resources. Children in Year 1 collected the most clothes and the school will give them £50 to buy outdoor play equipment.

Head of School Nick Budge is pleased with the enthusiastic support for the recycling initiative.

He said: “We have high profile eco agenda at RAPS and our recent Eco Summit Day saw a range of learning events and educational activities.

“The EcoKids project collection fired their imaginations and they filled far more bags than they were set in the challenge.

“It also underlined our message about how important it is to recycle clothing, textiles and other materials where possible – and it gave the school a healthy sum that will go towards improving our learning resources for the children.”

EcoKids project manager Rosalind Tschanschek told the school. “Very well done RAPS – please spread the word.”