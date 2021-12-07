No changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year

There will be no changes to recycling, refuse and food waste collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

Thanet council waste crews will be working between Christmas and New Year, including the bank holidays on Monday 27 December, Tuesday 28 December and Monday 3 January, to collect your waste and recycling.

Thanet council asks people to put bins out from 6am on the normal collection day during this time. To help residents recycle as much as they can over the festive period, TDC will collect additional kerbside recycling in a suitable container, but will not collect any general waste that is put out alongside bins. This can be disposed of at a Household Waste Recycling Centre

Garden waste collections will be suspended as planned on Saturday 18 December and will resume on Monday 17 January. The last clinical and bulky waste collections will take place on Friday 24 December and collections will resume on Tuesday 4 January.

Cllr Bob Bayford, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Special Projects at Thanet District Council said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank our Waste and Recycling teams for their contribution over the past year, and for working hard to provide our residents with no changes to their collection days over the festive period.

“The Christmas holidays are traditionally the time of year when we create the most waste at home with wrapping paper, cards, gift packaging and extra food. I urge all of you to make sure you are recycling everything you possibly can rather than throwing items away.”

Christmas trees

If you have a real Christmas tree it can be taken to your nearest KCC Household Waste Recycling Centre in Margate or Sandwich for recycling. Christmas trees will not be collected as part of our regular waste or green waste collections.

Pilgrims Hospice also runs a Christmas Tree Recycling service and is accepting bookings for Christmas tree collections in Westgate-on-Sea (CT8), Margate (CT9), Broadstairs (CT10) and Ramsgate (CT11). Bookings must be made on the charity’s website, and will close on Monday 3 January.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in Margate is operated by Kent County Council and may be subject to closures over the Christmas period. Check their website for information.

Access notice

Thanet council is asking that when parking vehicles, residents are considerate of large waste collection vehicles required for collections and leave enough space for our vehicles to pass, especially in narrow streets.