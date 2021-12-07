Travel advice issued due to power cut at Margate railway station

Train passengers trying to get to Margate from Ramsgate, Dumpton Park or Broadstairs are being advised to travel to Westgate and then back to Margate due to a power cut at the station.

Southeastern say trains travelling towards Faversham are unable to stop at the station but those travelling towards Ramsgate are unaffected.

The power fault is affecting platforms 2, 3 and 4.

Response staff are on their way to the station to begin to fix the issue.

Southeastern say: “We can only use platform 1 at Margate currently which means any trains running towards Faversham cannot call at Margate.

“Trains from Faversham towards Ramsgate can call as normal at Margate but may be delayed through the station. Other services may be cancelled or revised.”

Replacement buses have been ordered to shuttle between Margate and Ramsgate and should arrive onsite by 2:45pm.

Additional trains coming from Faversham will call at Westgate-on-Sea so that passengers at Ramsgate can circulate via there. Passengers can also use buses once available.

UPDATE

ℹ UPDATE: #Margate

Services between Ramsgate & Faversham can now call at Margate. 🚆High Speed services via Canterbury West are unable to serve Margate or Broadstairs.

High Speed services via Faversham are unaffected. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) December 7, 2021

Disruption is expected to continue until 3.30pm.

Update

ℹ UPDATE: #Margate

All services are now able to call at the station, however: ⚠️Train services from the station will be affected after 1600. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) December 7, 2021

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10.50am to reports of a small electrical fire at Margate railway station in Station Approach, Margate.

“Two fire engines attended and crews extinguished the fire, which is believed was caused accidentally. No casualties were reported. Duty of care was left with Network Rail.”

KFRS finished at the scene at 2.07pm.