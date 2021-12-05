Ramsgate teen takes gold at Barum Box Cup tournament

Teen Ramsgate boxer Chaz Butters has scooped another gold – this time at the Barum Boxing Cup.

The 14-year-old, who fights with The Hornets Boxing Club in Ramsgate, travelled to north Devon to take part in the first Barum Box Cup.

The three-day tournament hosted some of the best young boxers from across England, Wales and Ireland.

Chaz boxed in the 07 category for weight 54-56kg. The teen won his final bout, taking gold, after the referee stopped the contest after two eight counts for his opponent, a fighter from from Cricklewood Boxing Club.

Since August the youngster has won a clutch of titles including at the Kent championships and the Southern Counties Championships.

The Hornets Boxing Club is based at 18 Leigh Road, Ramsgate.