Ramsgate teen takes gold at Barum Box Cup tournament

Another win for Ramsgate boxer Chaz

Teen Ramsgate boxer Chaz Butters has scooped another gold – this time at the Barum Boxing Cup.

The 14-year-old, who fights with The Hornets  Boxing Club in Ramsgate, travelled to north Devon to take part in the first Barum Box Cup.

The three-day tournament hosted some of the best young boxers from across England, Wales and Ireland.

Chaz boxed in the 07 category for weight 54-56kg. The teen won his final bout, taking gold, after the referee stopped the contest after two eight counts for his opponent, a fighter from from Cricklewood Boxing Club.

Since August the youngster has won a clutch of titles including at the Kent championships and the Southern Counties Championships.

The Hornets Boxing Club is based at  18 Leigh Road, Ramsgate.

Find more details on the Hornet’s website here

