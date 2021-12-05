Dane Valley Woods launches latest Seasons photography competition

The Dane Valley Woods group has launched its annual photography competition and the theme is “Focus on the Seasons 2022”.

The group is challenging all budding local photographers to get snapping in Dane Valley Woods, recording the seasonal changes throughout the year.

A winner will be chosen by the steering group committee for each of the four seasons (starting with Winter), which will become their Facebook cover photo for three months, as well as being displayed at the Dane Valley Woods noticeboard. At the end of the year, an overall winner will be selected by a public vote. A prize will be awarded.

Entries for each of the four seasonal competitions must be taken and submitted between these dates:

Winter – from 1 December 2021 until midnight on 28 February 2022

Spring – from 1 March 2022 until midnight on 31 May 2022

Summer – from 1 June 2022 until midnight on 31 August 2022

Autumn – from 1 September 2022 until midnight on 30 November 2022

Photos to be taken by you, within the boundaries of Dane Valley Woods; see the map at www.danevalleywoods.org/about

Anyone aged 16 or under must gain consent from a parent or guardian

Competition entry photos to be posted on Facebook or Instagram (with privacy settings on “public”) together with the hashtag #DVW2022

Entries can also be sent via a direct message, as a visitor post on the facebook page (under the community tab), in reply to a competition post, or via email to info@danevalleywoods.org

No inappropriate content please but by all means be creative…the theme is based upon the season at the time of your entry