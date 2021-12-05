Pitchside: Disappointing match away at Martin & Conley Stadium

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Sittingbourne 0 v Ramsgate 0

The Brickies The Rams

There was a warm welcome to the Martin & Conley Stadium home ground of Sittingbourne at the Woodstock Park. The skies were clearing with the sun just going down as the temperature fell. Ramsgate were coming into this match facing several of their old players in the Sittingbourne line-up.

Rams gave a debut to Ben Fitchett, coming in for the injured Callum Emptage, at the heart of the defence. Rams kicked off playing right to left. The early play saw Rams winning a lot of possession and picking up the loose ball. In the 7th minute The Brickies attacked down the left, winning the first corner of the game. The ball came across and was headed wide of the goal.

The Brickies were having more than their fair share of the play in the Ealey encounters, however they were not threatening the Rams goal thanks to some resolute defending.

Rams had the real first chance of the game, Ajayi laid a pass through for Peck who pulled the trigger firing high over the Brickies bar. The pitch cut up in places after the early rainfall with divots appearing, making passing a little more difficult, the ground staff were busy at half time.

Midway through the first half and there was a real pattern to the game with both sides completely negating the other.

In the 34th minute The Brickies created an opening and won a couple of corners back to back, Rams held firm at the back and the new centre half pairing of Coyle & Fitchett easily saw off the threat of Brickies main man Ofori-Acheampong.

In the 37th Brickies won a free kick on the right, tossed into the mix Fitchett rose above all to head clear. Brickies finished the half slightly the stronger winning a corner played to the back post cleared again by the Rams out for a throw. Thankfully the half time whistle blew to end a most dire half of football.

The second half started almost as badly as the first half and there was not any real action until the 81st minute as Rams won a corner after some brilliant play jinking and turning from Peck down the Rams left winning a corner.

Finally in the 83rd minute a shot on target forced a save from Russell in the Rams goal. As we entered the dying embers of the game a well worked Rams move saw the forwards linking up and crossing over as Jadama rose but the ball was just too high for him to be able to get his header on target.

In the 89th Rams had a free kick in a good position just out on the right. Ajayi stepped up and took control, smashing the ball into the Brickies wall leaving Rowland prostrate on the floor. We entered the four mins of added time with no action.

A very disappointing match to watch but both sides will settle for the point.

The Teams:

Sittingbourne Black & Red strips, black shorts

1Harry Brooks, 2Samuel Okoye-Ahaneku, 14Emmanuel Dasho, 4Tyler Christian-Law(Y71) , 5Harrison Pont, 8Sam Flisher (Y29) , 9Kane Rowland, 6Duane Ofori-Acheampong(off79), 10Ahmed Abdulla(off90), 12Johan Caney-Bryan(off64),

Subs: 16Alex Flisher(on71), 7Harry Stannard(on90), 11James Hawkins(on64), 18Toby Bancroft, 20Luke Girt

Ramsgate Pale blue & white, white shorts

1Jacob Russell, 2Jerald Aboagye, 8Lee Prescott, 6Denzelle Olopade(Y52), 7Callum Peck, 10Ashley Miller, 14Joshua Ajayi, 16Jamie Coyle, 17Ben Fitchett, 19Jake McIntyre(Y79), 20Tijan Jadama

Subs: 3Nico Cotton, 11Harry Maher, 12Beckham Kennelly, 15Vinnie Medhurst, 18George Baker-Moran

Attn: 231

Ram of the match as voted by the RFSA: Ben Fitchett.

