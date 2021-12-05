Action group to be set up after 125-home development plan for arable land in Minster is revealed

A Minster action group is being created in response to a 125 home development that is being proposed for arable land in the village.
Gladman Developments, which is also behind the 450 home plan on agricultural land off Shottendane Road which has gone to appeal, says the site will also have public open space and recreational facilities. The proposal is for land off Foxborough Lane.
Gladman Developments says it is working on an outline planning application to be submitted to Thanet council.
The developer says: “The development will include new areas of publicly accessible green space. These open areas will include new tree and hedgerow planting, footpaths as well as both an orchard and community allotments.. Our proposals will provide a fully equipped children’s play space to cater for a range of ages.”
They add that there will be 30% affordable housing, the Shottendane development was rejected three times due to offers of just 10% and then 15% affordable housing.
Residents in the village say they will object to the plans. One of those is Caroline Fleming who is setting up an action group to co-ordinate the fight against the development.
Caroline, who is a business development manager, is also hoping to use both social media – via the Minster’s Future Matters page – and Minster Matters magazine to make villagers aware of what is happening and to explain the best way to get information and submit views on the application once it goes live.
Caroline, who has recently joined the parish council but is creating the action group as a resident not a councillor, said: “It is a two-pronged approach. I am trying to get together a small group of interested villagers that can support the cause.
“I also want to educate people about what they can do, and how to do it so they do not have to search everywhere for information themselves.”
Caroline says roads, schools and GPs are under enough pressure, particularly as one development has already been approved, and she hopes everyone will get involved and do their bit to protect the village.
She added: “I was like many people, thinking someone else would do these things, bt I became aware of this and just thought I love Minster and should do a bit more myself. It is a steep learning curve but I already have more knowledge today than yesterday.”
District councillor for Thanet villages, Reece Pugh, said he will be calling the application in to committee – meaning it will have to be discussed by councillors rather than an officer decision.
He said: “I’m conscious that residents are understandably concerned and the land is not included within the Local Plan. With the approval of the land to the west of Tothill Street earlier this year, Minster has more than enough development.
“When the planning application is submitted, it’s really important that residents send in their comments to the TDC planning portal.
“I will be calling the application in to be considered by the planning committee.”
In April an application to build 214 houses on agricultural land west of Tothill Street was delegated to planning officers for agreement.
Gladman makes sooo many people UNHAPPY!
I wish the Action Group all the luck in the world.
But here’s how it works :—-
1) the site was never part of any Local Plan for housing but it will be deemed a “windfall site” and an application will be made
2) the developer will promise all kinds of “affordable housing” even up to 30% of the dwellings ,but, once permission is granted, a few months later will come back to amend the plans as the firm just can’t afford the cost of the “affordable housing”. Poor souls! Shall we have a whip round for them?
3) None of the homes will do anything to meet the actual housing need of the local population as most young people starting out won’t be able to pay for one, and few of the local older population will be able to “downsize” as most will be three or four bed “Executive-style” houses.
4) Not surprisingly, there will be no provision for local people looking for affordable rented accommodation as none of the homes will be Council homes and ,when some of them are snapped up by private landlords, few will be able to afford the rents as ,these days, rents are as high as mortgage repayments.
4)Local MPs, when pressed, will either avoid the question (Mackinlay perhaps) or will promise to have a quiet word with the Minister (Gale, perhaps).
5)Regardless of which Party or coalition is in power at TDC, they will be faced with a dilemma. If they refuse permission, the developers, who have far more cash than local Councils, will appeal to the Minister and will have the legal staff to do it. TDC knows that the Westminster government is committed to the mass building of expensive houses all over the country. Houses suitable for the better-off of the wider South-East. But few suitable for residents with more limited means. So, will TDC waste it’s money fighting a government which has no interest in the feelings of local villagers or in the protection of the environment and countryside?
6) TDC will put up their hands and surrender but point to the “green,open spaces ” in the plan as a kind of compromise.
7) Minster locals will be outraged at TDC for being so weak and there will be endless grumbles about how useless the Council is, and “the Planners” will be even worse!
8)In reality, this isn’t just a “local,Thanet” issue. It stems from the decisions made in Westminster and the wholesale destruction of the countryside is a Government policy and it has been for decades.
9) At the next General election, many of the local complainers will vote as before and will return a government similar to the current one, able and willing to carry on in the same way. And so it goes on…..
I thought this site was allocated for housing in the local plan ? I remember seeing it specified on the map. Can anyone clarify one way or another ?
We need to protest more and chase these developers out of Thanet before the whole Island is under concrete and tarmac. We need our fields for growing crops. If the Councillors agree this then they need changing at the next elections too. It is intolerable the amount of applications coming in for every spare bit of land. The council officers agreeing to them all should be ashamed of themselves for Thanet’s downfall of it’s beautiful scenes too.