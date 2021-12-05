Action group to be set up after 125-home development plan for arable land in Minster is revealed

A Minster action group is being created in response to a 125 home development that is being proposed for arable land in the village.

Gladman Developments, which is also behind the 450 home plan on agricultural land off Shottendane Road which has gone to appeal, says the site will also have public open space and recreational facilities. The proposal is for land off Foxborough Lane.

Gladman Developments says it is working on an outline planning application to be submitted to Thanet council.

The developer says: “The development will include new areas of publicly accessible green space. These open areas will include new tree and hedgerow planting, footpaths as well as both an orchard and community allotments.. Our proposals will provide a fully equipped children’s play space to cater for a range of ages.”

They add that there will be 30% affordable housing, the Shottendane development was rejected three times due to offers of just 10% and then 15% affordable housing.

Residents in the village say they will object to the plans. One of those is Caroline Fleming who is setting up an action group to co-ordinate the fight against the development.

Caroline, who is a business development manager, is also hoping to use both social media – via the Minster’s Future Matters page – and Minster Matters magazine to make villagers aware of what is happening and to explain the best way to get information and submit views on the application once it goes live.

Caroline, who has recently joined the parish council but is creating the action group as a resident not a councillor, said: “It is a two-pronged approach. I am trying to get together a small group of interested villagers that can support the cause.

“I also want to educate people about what they can do, and how to do it so they do not have to search everywhere for information themselves.”

Caroline says roads, schools and GPs are under enough pressure, particularly as one development has already been approved, and she hopes everyone will get involved and do their bit to protect the village.

She added: “I was like many people, thinking someone else would do these things, bt I became aware of this and just thought I love Minster and should do a bit more myself. It is a steep learning curve but I already have more knowledge today than yesterday.”

District councillor for Thanet villages, Reece Pugh, said he will be calling the application in to committee – meaning it will have to be discussed by councillors rather than an officer decision.

He said: “I’m conscious that residents are understandably concerned and the land is not included within the Local Plan. With the approval of the land to the west of Tothill Street earlier this year, Minster has more than enough development.

“When the planning application is submitted, it’s really important that residents send in their comments to the TDC planning portal.

“I will be calling the application in to be considered by the planning committee.”

In April an application to build 214 houses on agricultural land west of Tothill Street was delegated to planning officers for agreement.

The Gladman proposal can be seen at http://www.your-views.co.uk/minster