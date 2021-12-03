EKC Group teams up with Christ The King Sixth Forms to launch Christmas appeal

EKC Group and Christ The King Sixth Forms (CTK) have launched their Christmas Gift Appeal 2021.

Graham and Shireen Razey – the husband and wife team that respectively head up EKC Group and Christ the King – are working together to ensure Christmas is a special time for everyone.

The pair are asking for gift donations, which will be collated and distributed to as many people as possible through charity partners.

This year the two education groups will be supporting child hospice charity Demelza, domestic abuse charity Refuge, homelessness group Porchlight and the St Vincent De Paul Society, which tackles poverty and disadvantage.

Gifts drop offs can be made at a number of locations across Kent and South London.

The locations are:

Broadstairs College, Ramsgate Road, Broadstairs, CT10 1PN

Ashford College, Elwick Road, Ashford, TN23 1NN

Canterbury College, New Dover Road, Canterbury. CT1 3AJ

Dover Technical College, Maison Dieu Road, Dover, CT16 1DH

Folkestone College, Shorncliffe Road, Folkestone. CT20 2TZ

Sheppey College, Bridge Road, Sheerness, ME12 1HL

CTK Emmanuel, Belmont Grove, Blackheath, London SE13 5GE

CTK Aquinas, Sprules Rd, London SE4 2NL

CTK St Mary’s, Chislehurst Rd, Sidcup DA14 6BE

Suggestions for items that can be donated include toys, puzzles, colouring/puzzle books, gift vouchers, toiletries, chocolates, biscuits and hot beverages.

This year’s Christmas Gift Appeal follows the success of last year’s, where more than 3,000 items were sent out to young people across Kent and South London.

Shireen Razey, of Christ The King Sixth Forms, said: “Last year we were overwhelmed with the generosity received from our local communities in support of our Christmas Appeal.

“The gifts received made such a difference to the charities during these difficult COVID times. I am thankful to staff, students, parents, alumni, local residents, parishes and local businesses that so kindly donated.

“As we launch our Christmas Appeal for the second year, we are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity which will help bring joy to those who are less fortunate than us in this festive period.”

Alongside the present donation drive, EKC Group and CTK have set up a GoFundMe campaign in aid of the four charities.

Last year’s GoFundMe raised more than £4,300 against an initial target of £1,000. The outstanding generosity of the previous campaign has inspired EKC Group and CTK to dream bigger, launching this year’s with a £2,000 target.