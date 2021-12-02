Find a life-size Santa made of cake in his Westgate grotto – and you can sit on his lap!

Thirty eggs, 20 kilos of fondant and some modelling chocolate have been used to create a life-size Santa cake – whose lap you can sit on!

Talented Westgate cake-maker Nicola Bradshaw has created the festive giant which now sits in The Classroom children’s bookshop in Station Road.

Nicola, who runs the Little Brown Fairy Cake store also in Station Road, is famed for her wacky creations including a 6ft BFG, Dobbie, John Coffey from the Green Mile and an array of dark, weird and wonderful characters.

She has also made brilliant cake window displays featuring characters including the cast of Alice in Wonderland and, currently, a Narnia wonderland including a fantastical Mr Tumnus cake which is being raffled in aid of Community Kindness – Thanet.

Community Kindness Thanet, was set up by Sonia Knight in November last year and was initially to help vulnerable families and individuals in Thanet with gifts at Christmas. The scheme then expanded to help with gifts throughout the year, from birthdays to Easter and more. The Christmas gifts are done through fundraising and then linking up with organisations such as early years and schools to make sure the right people are reached through referral.

Nicola said: “The life-size Santa is a cake that you can sit on – his legs aren’t edible. He is a similar size to the 6ft BFG but made shorter and fatter. Adam at The Classroom has built a grotto for him so kids can go in and see him!”

Nicola has spent any free time over the last week making sure Santa is ready in time for the Westgate Christmas fair and light switch on this Sunday (December 5).

On the day of the fair The Classroom will be open from 11am-5pm. All children are invited to pop in, write their letters to Santa and perhaps venture into the grotto.

There is also a special postbox direct from the North Pole to ensure Santa gets his special delivery. If people include their child’s full name and address they will even get a reply! The shop will also be taking donations for Community Kindness – Thanet and is a collection point for gifts for the charity.

The Westgate Christmas light switch-on and market takes place on December 5 from 11am to 5pm.

There will be entertainment, stalls, food, drink, funfair, live shows and even a visit from the big man himself at the Station Road event.

Co-op stores in Westgate and Birchington and Funeral Care in Birchington will be supporting Westgate and Birchington’s Christmas events, giving out hot chocolate and mince pies at both and donating 12 bottles of wine for mulled wine in Birchington.

Donations of new toys and gifts, with sensory toys especially welcome, can be made to Community Kindness Thanet, find them on facebook here