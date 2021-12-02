Extras wanted for Sam Mendes movie being filmed in Margate next year

A call is being made for extras to appear in the new Sam Mendes movie which has a stage and production set being built in Dreamland.

Two 10 Casting is looking for men and women for the new feature film ‘Lumiere’ directed by Sam Mendes, previously listed as Empire of Light.

Two 10 Casting says filming will take place near Canterbury. A 20,000 sq ft sound stage enclosure has been installed at Dreamland for filming the project early next year.

The stage and production site will be used by the director and screenplay writer for the love story set in and around an old cinema – Dreamland’s Grade II* listed venue- on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. It will star award-winning The Crown actress Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward, of Top Boy fame.

Two 10 Casting says: “Filming will take place between February and May. If selected by the Director, it is likely you will only be needed for a few days in this period so working as an ‘extra’ would be easy to fit in alongside other commitments.

“Production are particularly interested to hear from anyone with fabulous 80s hair, grown out hair, skin heads / shaved heads (men and women), women with short hair, people with retro looks, mullets and fringes.

“All roles are paid. No previous experience necessary.”

Mr Mendes is known for works including James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre and the war film 1917 as well as numerous West End stage shows. He has written Lumiere (Empire of Light) making it his first original solo screenplay. He will also direct and produce with Pippa Harris of Neal Street. Cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for best cinematography at the Academy Awards for his work on 1917, is also involved.

To be considered for a role you must first make a profile at www.two10casting.com/kent.

The process is free and only takes a few minutes. Be sure to add a recent photo and specify where you live. All applicants must have the right to work in the UK and be aged 18+