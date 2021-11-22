Man taken to hospital following Ramsgate crash

A motorist was taken to hospital following a crash in Ramsgate yesterday evening (November 21).

Kent Police was called to Newington Road, near the fire station,  at 5pm following a report of a collision between two vehicles.

One man was taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford for treatment, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “One ambulance crew attended the scene and one patient was assessed and treated before being taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.”

