Search for owner after sad discovery of dog’s body at bottom of cliff in Ramsgate

An appeal has been made to try and find the owner of a young dog found dead at the bottom of a Ramsgate cliff on Friday (November 19).

The male Chihuahua is white with light brown patches and not neutered or chipped. His body was spotted at the bottom of the Westcliff on Friday night and, following a post to facebook yesterday, members of the Missing Dogs and strays in Thanet team retrieved his body,

The dog, named Sweetpea by the volunteers, is currently at Briar House Veterinary Practice. Thanet council and the RSPCA will be notified tomorrow.

Laura Sullivan, from MDST, said: “If an owner does not come forward we will arrange with Treasured Friends to do a cremation for him.

“The two volunteers who retrieved him have named him Sweetpea so he has dignity for now,

“If you believe this dog to be yours or think you know where he is from please message (on the MDST facebook page here).

“We do have photos if an owner comes forward and has proof of ownership.”