New Year’s Eve ‘Unlocked’ party in Margate to raise funds for Kent air ambulance

A New Year’s Eve party at Margate Winter Gardens will be celebrating the gradual return of life to normality and raising funds for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

The Unlocked event is about celebrating going forwards after so much time locked in doors away from family and friends whilst raising vital funds for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, and supporting an important entertainment venue in Margate.

Confirmed DJs on the night include: Anton Powers ; PBH & Jack; Billy Da Kid and DJ Rae.

The event is on December 31 from 7pm to 2am. Tickets can be booked at www.Margate-live.com or through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/unlocked-tickets-186261171177

Emergency service staff can email hello@wantsum-events.com with ID to get a personal use 10% discount code to use on eventbrite.