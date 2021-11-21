Carers to become elves in fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society

Carers will become elves for a week as part of a sponsorship drive to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Staff at Margate-based Prepare 4 Care, which provides care to customers with needs ranging from learning disabilities to palliative care to just popping in and making a cup of tea and giving someone some company, will don elf outfits while working and are also offering to do visits in the community for story-telling and carol singing.

The carers will take part in their elf week from November 29-December 5.

The aim is to raise funds for the charity to fund research into the progressive condition which affects multiple brain functions.

Community health care assistant Stacie Goddard is urging people to sponsor the elf event and book her for Christmas story readings and songs.

The Margate mum-of-two said: “We are hoping to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society which wants to create a world where every person affected by dementia gets the support and care they deserve, where dementia research is well-funded, and where people living with dementia don’t face unnecessary barriers to living fulfilling lives.

“Now more than ever, we need to invest in dementia research. Together, we can keep up the pressure on government to ensure that proper funding is available to kickstart crucial research.

“I am also be taking booking to come into people’s homes, children’s nurseries, schools and care homes to read Christmas stories and sing carols for a suggested donation of at least £10 towards the fundraiser throughout December.

“I am fully enhanced DBS and double vaccinated and will be in my elf disguise!”

The risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia increases with age, affecting an estimated 1 in 14 people over the age of 65 and 1 in every 6 people over the age of 80.

To book your elf email Stacie at staciegoddard1994@gmail.com or message Prepare 4 Care on their facebook page here