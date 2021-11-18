Ramsgate Christmas family fun day – elves, Santa, pop-up panto, train rides and snow

A Christmas family fun day will be held in Ramsgate on Sunday, November 28 from midday to 5pm.

The event will see the return of the ever-popular Land Train and the handmade craft market selling unique gifts and tasty treats in Queen Street, a mini carousel for the little ones and other funfair stalls will be based in the High Street.

To avoid large crowds, this year will be slightly different from the usual ‘Switch On’ event with no official countdown and some of the live entertainment will take place in Charlotte Court (behind the Horse & Groom pub) and some will be outside Timpsons.

Choirs, singers, dancers and the cast of Birchington Pantomime will join the event with two special mini panto performances at 3pm and 4pm. There will also be Christmas workshops supported by Addington Street Community Group and Looping the Loop in two of Ramsgate’s favourite caravans; Cozi van Tutti and Madventurevan!

Children will be able to meet ‘the real Santa’ and receive a gift if they take part in the free Elf (‘n’ Safety) Trail across town to reveal a hidden message. Details on how to take part can be found on the Visit Ramsgate website

As it is Christmas, there will of course be snow and real-life naughty elves who will no doubt be getting up to all sorts of mischief and, as the event draws to a close, the town centre lights will appear and everyone is welcome to stand around the Christmas Tree to sing Silent Night by candlelight.

On Thursday, December 9, some of Ramsgate’s shops will be open until 8pm offering all sorts of festive cheer. The Elf (‘n’ Safety) Trail will also be open for people to take part in with prizes being handed out at Little Seaside Town in the High Street. Christmas Market traders will be joining in at Charlotte Court along with live entertainment.