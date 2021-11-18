Ramsgate FC Winter Wonderland – booking links for Grotto and ice skating, times and free entertainment

Ramsgate FC chairman James Lawson says he is looking forward to welcoming the community to the club’s amazing Winter Wonderland event this Christmas.

The club is going all out to create a brilliant family experience with everything from ice skating and Santa’s Grotto to live music and food and drink.

There will also be a Christmas market and funfair.

The Winter Wonderland at the club’s WW Martin Community Stadium will be free to enter. There is a £5 fee (incl VAT) for ice skating and Father Christmas and these slots need to be pre-booked.

The wonderland fun will run from December 19-27. Santa’s Grotto is open December 20-24 and ice skating is between December 19-24 and on the 27th.

The wonderland (free events)is open all day on December 19/24/26/27 (opening time being checked and will be added) and open from 3.45pm December 20-23. Food served until 9pm.

James said: “It’s going to be great fun. There is an ice-skating rink and Santa’s grotto that is very affordably priced at just £4.20+vat. The Winter Wonderland will be free to enter.

“There will be live bands, a fun fair, Christmas market and loads of festive food and drink. We work hard to support the community and it would be great if they could support us by spending the evening with us and enjoying a meal and a couple drinks at one of our food outlets.”

BOOK for Ice Skating and Santa

Santa (20th-24th only): https://www.cognitoforms.com/RamsgateFC/santasgrotto

Ice Skating (19th-24th & 27th): https://www.cognitoforms.com/RamsgateFC/IceSkating