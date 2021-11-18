Permanent Post Office branch for Westgate officially open from today

Westgate on Sea Post Office now has a permanent branch at Station Superstore, 49 Station Road, which officially opened today (November 18).
A temporary branch had been operating from Station Superstore since July due to the resignation of the previous operator – Paydens in St Mildred’s Road.
Now, after a refit, a permanent Post Office has opened with two counters alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.
The Post Office is now available during shop opening hours: Monday to Sunday: 7am – 10pm; Sunday: 9am – 6pm.
This offers 105 hours of Post Office service a week. This is an extra 66 hours and 30 minutes of service a week than at the previous location, including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon. There is also earlier opening and later closing for the convenience of customers.
Jason Collins, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to have a permanent Westgate Post Office before Christmas as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. Customers will also benefit from significantly longer opening hours.”
as we know how important a Post Office is to a community,
Then why have so many closed???????
And sadly, once a Post Office goes then remaining shops go with it. This happened in Garlinge and Minnis Bay, both of which previously had lots of proper shops.
Are they also putting a postbox outside? There is no longer one near the Westgate shops since Paydens blocked up the old one.
Is Jason Collins, Post Office Network Provision Manager going to teach the new staff how to be civil to customers. Rudeness will not be tolerated so say some customers.
Obversely there are some concerns about security of post delivered to this business for collection by Royal Mail until Royal Mail decide if and when it will apply for permission to install a replacement for the one lost at Paydens. We were led to understand that we the general public could hand post in for postal collections. This appears now not to be the case.
To be told bluntly “Go and find a post box” indicates more training is needed.
That’s amazing that it is open that long, well done to the people running it. I can’t imagine any of them being rude, I have always found the staff in the shop very polite.
What happened to the polite staff at these post offices? They are all miserable and it’s as if they don’t want you to bother them. If it’s too much hard work to be civil to your customers than close up and let someone else take over. Rudeness seems to be too common these days.