The Snow Queen on stage at Margate’s Theatre Royal

Whether you’ve seen Ballet Theatre UK’s dancers before or have yet to experience the thrill of classical ballet, this beautiful re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale will have you truly captivated. The Snow Queen is the iconic tale that inspired the smash hit movie Frozen.

The production follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell. Gerda’s fantastic adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen north where she encounters a band of gypsy’s, enchanted reindeer, and a mysterious and reclusive Lapland woman.

Gerda is told by the mysterious woman to continue traveling north, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice. Only Gerda’s love for Kay can release him from the spell and break the Snow Queen’s curse of eternal winter.

Ballet Theatre UK was founded in 2008 by Artistic Director, Christopher Moore and has fast become one of the best-loved touring ballet companies in the UK. Christopher is establishing himself as an innovative choreographer and he is gaining an excellent reputation, the company being listed as the Critic’s Choice in the Independent newspaper as one of the best ballet companies touring the UK.

The Snow Queen will be at the Theatre Royal Margate on November 21, curtain up 5pm

Tickets

Full Price: £18, Concessions: £16, Restricted View: £10, Groups: Buy 10 get 11th free, Booking Fee: £2 per ticket