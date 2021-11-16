Westwood Cross Christmas light switch-on date announced

The Westwood Cross Christmas light switch on will take place on Monday, November 22.

At 4.30pm, the festivities will kick off with a procession throughout the centre, led by Father Christmas.

During the procession, visitors will see the new play park, the Little Bears’ Cove which is near Primark, and find a walk-through bauble for some Christmas selfies!

There will also be carol singing, a 12 metre-high interactive tree, a brass band and lots more,

At the end of the procession, Santa will switch on the Christmas lights with help from everyone in the crowd, and there will be a countdown to reveal this year’s new illuminations.

Fifty lucky winners will be treated to an intimate performance of classic pop hits by S Club Allstars, which includes Bradley and Tina from S Club 7 and Stacey from S Club Juniors.

The event runs from 4,40pm to 7pm.

Finding S Club Allstars show winners

Are you part of a hardworking team that needs rewarding, or do you know someone that goes above and beyond and really deserves a treat? If so, enter the Westwood Cross Thanet All Stars competition.

The lucky winners will be special guests at the festive parade, be part of the Christmas lights switch on and receive two VIP tickets to an exclusive music event featuring members of S-Club 7 and S-Club Juniors. The winner must be free on Monday, November 22 from 4pm-7pm, over 18 and willing to have fun.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, email hello@westwoodx.co.uk with Thanet’s All Stars in the subject line, using 24 words or less to describe why you or someone you know should win.