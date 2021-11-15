St Laurence Junior Academy ‘Strictly Sparkles’ to raise funds for Children in Need

On Friday, November 12, the children at St Laurence Junior Academy in Ramsgate partnered with BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing to bring some glitz and glamour to their Children in Need fundraising appeal, with the theme ‘Strictly Sparkle!’

Children and teachers were invited to dress up in their samba-worthy sequins, bow ties for fractions or cha-cha sliders for the hall and took part in various activities across the day in aid of raising funds for Children in Need.

As part of their responsibilities, the School Council led the Friday celebration worship telling the rest of the school about all the great work that Children in Need does with the money raised.

Mrs Mountjoy, Head of Upper School, said: “I am so proud of the School Council for taking on the responsibilities to help arrange the day as well as all of the other children in school for being so generous with their donations. Our School Council reps took time out of their day to practise their lines and encourage other children to fully take part. It can be daunting to stand in front of the whole school and speak but they did fantastically.”

The School Council also challenged their peers to get their dancing shoes on and come up with a special St Laurence Children in Need move! Children could be seen practising their moves outside during break and lunch, with the playground turning into a fantastic dance extravaganza.

Headteacher Ms Graham said: “Our children and families are incredibly kind and generous; we are delighted to have contributed to another Chidren in Need day and had fun with our sparkly outfits at the same time!”.

The School Council were pleased to announce to the rest of the school, that with their generous donations they had managed to raise £131 on the day, with more donations coming in over the weekend to round it up to £138!