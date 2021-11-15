Opening date set for new Ramsgate Aldi

Aldi will open its new store in Ramsgate on Thursday, December 2 at 8am.

The store on the old Boundary Road gas works site will replace the existing shop across the road. It will be run by store manager Darryn Stacey, along with a team of 32 colleagues from the community.

Darryn and his team will be joined by Team GB gold medallist Susannah Townsend to celebrate the store opening and cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Darryn said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Ramsgate. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Susannah Townsend join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Hockey star Susannah Townsend added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Aldi has operated from the current site for some 20 years but the move means an increased shop size and more parking spaces, going from 70 to 118, including 6 disabled spaces, 11 parent and child and 2 active electric vehicle charging spaces.

The development is on the eastern side of the former gasworks site and excludes the listed building.

Redevelopment of the western part of the former gasworks site is being carried out by Thanet-based Blueberry Development Estates to create 58 flats in three new build blocks and 15 in a conversion of the listed gas works office building fronting Boundary Road.

Aldi is calling on local charities and food banks in Ramsgate to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be open: Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm, Sunday: 10am – 4pm

The gasworks

The gasworks were built in 1824 and had six gasholders. Originally it was on the other side of Boundary Road, where Aldi now is, then operated on both sides before being completely moved to the site were the red brick office and clock still stands.

It was taken on by the Local Board in 1877.The local Board and later Ramsgate Corporation ran the site until 1949.

On nationalisation in 1949 the undertaking became part of the Thanet Group of the Kent County Division of SEGB. Gas manufacture ceased at Ramsgate works in 1958 and the site became a holder station.

The offices, railed area, depot, adjoining walls and gate for the gasworks in Boundary Road are grade II listed.

During World War One, in November 1917, two bombs hit the gas works, falling between the gas holders and the rear of the office.

The site was bombed again during World War Two, in August 1940, when eight members of staff were lucky enough to survive after taking refuge in an Anderson shelter at the rear of the offices.

In 2007 and application was made to create 96 homes on the site. Some decontamination work took place but then stopped. Demolition and remediation works then took place in 2010 but work stopped until Blueberry Homes started the development.