Man charged following early morning incident in Byron Avenue

A man has been charged following reports of a person causing a disturbance outside homes in a Margate street at 4.30am on November 13.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Police officers attended Byron Avenue, Margate, at around 4.30am on Saturday 13 November following reports of a man acting in an erratic manner. A man was located inside a car at the location and arrested for failing to provide a breath test.

“David Johnston, aged 33, of Margate, was later charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation. He was bailed to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on 14 December.”