Live music shows return to Ramsgate Arts Primary School

Music strikes an important chord when it comes to overall learning of children at Ramsgate Arts Primary.

As well as the chance to perform in the school rock band, learn from professional demonstrations from Kent Music School, sing in the choir, perform in musicals and during classroom activities, girls and boys are enjoying the return of another special feature.

For the first time since before the Covid19 pandemic struck, the school’s Live At RAPS shows have returned.

The idea is for local musicians to bring their show into school and perform a special concert for their young audience.

Their latest guest was international singer-songwriter Luke Burgess who specialises in cover songs by a host of top artistes in varying styles ranging from Elton John, Luther Vandross and Michael Jackson to Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Oasis, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran. He also performs his own numbers.

The concerts are organised by Head of Arts Hannah Dannell who explained: “It was fantastic to have live performance back at RAPS after almost two years’ absence.

“Our first in the new series of Live At RAPS was a great success and the children were so excited to hear Luke sing and play guitar.

“He also explained and demonstrated how to use a loop pedal to create lots of different sounds and effects as a background for his music.

“We are always looking for performers who are willing to give up some of their time to inspire the next generation.

“Live at RAPS is a termly event in assembly time and our children cannot wait for the next concert to be announced.”

Head of School Nick Budge believes that the live performances are beneficial for the children’s creative development.

He said: “A live show is so different from watching someone play on television or in a DVD for example. Up close they can see the artistry and work that goes into performing on stage just feet away from them.

“They can feel the excitement and response generated in the crowd, and there was a real buzz before, during and afterwards.

“As a specialist arts school this sort of experience is exactly what our children need to inspire them as an important addition to their already creative curriculum.

“I am sure that shows like this will encourage our pupils with a real desire to write, sing and play music – it will be fascinating to wait to listen to and watch the results.”