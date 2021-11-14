Respects paid at Thanet Remembrance services 2021

Residents have turned out for Remembrance services across Thanet this morning (November 14).

On a bright morning, with a rainbow appearing with perfect timing, young and old gathered to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last year services were scaled back due to covid but today people were able to attend the annual Remembrance once more, line the streets for parades and see the standard bearers from service and youth organisations.

Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara said: “As well as being Remembrance Sunday, today also marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion. Today’s commemoration involves those who served, from all across the Commonwealth, who fought alongside us, to stand against the Axis of terror all across the world.

“I would like to thank all of the service personnel who took part in our ceremony, the cadets, Ramsgate carnival court, the police, and to Ramsgate Town Council, the town technicians, along with our town clerks, and my PA, Kim and our Town Sergeant Mac who all played an important role in making the event successful.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“A special thank you goes to Fr. Paul Worledge, for his wonderful service at St Georges’ Church. A massive thank you to the Royal Naval Association and Royal British Legion for providing refreshments after the service . Once again special thanks go to Crafty Poppies, a crafting club, who kindly made and supplied us with the beautiful poppies, that we see around the St George’s Church gate.”