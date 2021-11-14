Rams hang on to retain 2-1 win over Lancing

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Lancing FC 1 vs Ramsgate FC 2

Yellow & Blue All Red

88 Rhodes 8, 51 Miller

It was an overcast and chilly day at the Culver Road stadium, home of Lancing and the Sussex County FA, and the playing surface was 3G as are many these days.

The Ref blew his whistle for a minute’s silence for those we have lost fighting for our country and all we could hear were the birds tweeting as the silence was respected.

Underway with Rams, Miller immediately went into the action, down the left causing the right back all sorts of problems in the early minutes and crossing into the box several times.

With all the early play going down the left Rams switched attack to the right. Ajayi picked up the ball in his own half, beating 3 or 4 defenders with his pace and leaving them in his wake as he spotted Miller toward the back post. A perfect delivery on to Miller’s head and Rams took a well deserved lead in the 8th minute.

Rams kept attacking with very little if anything coming back at them, there was some superb inter play between Prescott with a reverse pass finding Jadama in the box unmarked. He fired an excellent shot and an extremely good save by Secka in the Lancing goal kept them in the game. The Rams were now attacking consistently down both flanks but the final ball was just not good enough.

Both teams were cancelling each other out until Rams played a long ball over the defense. Chiedozie ran on to the ball only to be brought down just outside the box to the left. Miller delivered a great free kick but alas headed just wide. As we approached the end of the first half Rams were ruing their missed chances, with just a one goal lead.

In the 46th minute Rams launched another attack down the flank and a looping cross over for Chiedozie to header but alas it was just over the crossbar. Chiedozie came a bit more into the game and with a ball played through to him at the 51st minute he fired off his shot so powerfully that Secka could only parry the ball out to Miller to smash home Rams second.

This seemed to suddenly change the whole game as it was Lancing in the ascendency attacking and shooting. The Rams were sitting too deep, inviting Lancing on to them. There was a 63rd minute super stop by Russell in the Rams goal and although the game was opening up more it was still Lancing causing all the problems. Another brilliant save by Russell from Lancing’s 9 Diallo kept Rams hopes alive.

Rams were on the attack again with great play between Prescott and Chiedozie, putting Ajayi through with just the keeper to beat but he fired wide. There was mounting Lancing pressure as they came forward again, this time down the Rams left and a low hard cross from Dialo was missed by the Rams defender. The ball fell to Rhodes to shoot home through the despairing legs of prone keeper Russell. Ref indicated there would be 4 mins of added time and the Rams fans were biting their nails at this point.

However it was Rams on the attack and at 90+3 Ajayi is through, Miller was up with him in the middle unmarked but Ajayi made the wrong choice and went for the goal, blasting wide.

Rams hang on at the death for a 1 – 2 win.

Teams

Lancing: Secka, Goldsmith, Parker, Daniels-Yeomans, Rye, Handy, Campbell-Francis, Berry, Diallo, Honore Daniel

Subs: Kamil-Hassan, Rhodes, Goldson, Robinson, Evans

Ramsgate: Russell, Aboagye, Prescott, Emptage, Olopade, Chiedozie, Miller, Ajayi, Coyle, McIntyre, Jadama

Subs: Cotton, Maher, Williams, Medhurst, Baker Moran

Attn: 168

Ramsgate player of the match: Ashley Miller