A road closure is in place following a three car crash in Birchington this morning (November 14).

Kent Police was called at around 8.30am to a report of the crash on Manston Road, at the Shottendane Road junction.

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a woman was treated for injuries and then taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.

The road remains closed while patrols make arrangements for recovery of the vehicles.