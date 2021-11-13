Public meeting in Ramsgate to discuss female safety issues

A public meeting for those concerned about the safety of women and girls in Ramsgate will be held on Thursday, November 18 from 6pm – 8pm at the Comfort Inn, Victoria Parade, Ramsgate.

Speakers include:

Emma Williams – Local Women’s activist.

Kandiss Reilly – Women’s Equality Party representative.

Cllr Karen Constantine – Kent County Councillor for Ramsgate.

Kent Police Acting Supt Rhiannon Pepper.

DCI Nicola Ross.

Chief Inspector Matthew Smith.

The meeting will be chaired by former councillor Jenny Matterface.

The meeting has been organised by Cllr Constantine, who said: “When I looked at the sex crime figures in 2017, Ramsgate was doing extremely badly in terms of the number of sexual attacks against women and girls and the rate of prosecutions, successful or not, was appallingly low. I’m hoping to hear what progress has been made. I’m looking for a factual update and evidence of effective action from the police.”

Some residents have voiced concerns including Cleo Cole who said she was upset that her report of hearing an attack in the early hours in Ramsgate was not taken seriously. She claims she was told to make the report on the 101 non emergency number, adding: “That shook me and I want to make sure that complaints of this type are taken seriously and acted upon.”

Another Ramsgate resident said she would be at the meeting after experiencing an unpleasant incident. Police are investigating her complaint of being groped by an entertainer at a children’s party.

Activist Emma Williams, who has arranged two Ramsgate vigils following the tragic deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, has welcomed the meeting, saying: “I organised the vigils as a mark of respect to Sarah and Sabina, and to highlight how important women’s safety is.

“I want to know that much more is being done to improve safety in Ramsgate for women and girls. This is my chance to put my questions directly to the police and to get them answered. I urge all those concerned, mums, dads, girls and women to use this opportunity to find out more.”