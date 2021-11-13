A sea of Santas will be running along Margate seafront this December

A sea of Santas will flow into Margate next month when the Pilgrims Hospices Santa’s on the Run Tri-Series comes to the coast on Sunday, December 12.

The Santas will run, walk and jog along the seafront to raise funds for Pilgrims Hospices.

Once all of the Santa’s have checked in on the day there will be a fun Zumba warmup, before the start of their 3k and 5k runs. The festive fun run will start and finish above the Winter Gardens.

The route will see the Santas pass Turner Contemporary and continue along the promenade towards Westgate before returning for their well-deserved festive medals.

Thanet Community Fundraising Manager, Karen Kenward, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to see so many families, adults, children and supporters join us in 2019, including Pilgrims tri runners who completed all three festive runs.

“We are now looking forward to seeing this fun and festive event off again this year! A sea of red Santas running along the coastal route of Margate is such an unforgettable sight and one not to be missed. We are looking forward to welcoming you all again this year.

“Gather your Santa’s little helpers, both big and small and join Kent’s biggest Santa run series. By taking part in these festive fun runs you will be helping raise awareness and supporting much needed funds for local hospice care in east Kent this Christmas, what an incredible Christmas gift, the gift of palliative care, thank you all so very much.”

Santa’s on the Seashore has a maximum capacity of 500 participants and entry will close as soon as capacity is reached, so register early to avoid disappointment.

To sign up please go to: https://www.pilgrimshospices.org/event/santas-on-the-seashore-2021/