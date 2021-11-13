Man arrested after early morning reports of screaming and kicking doors in Margate

A man remains in custody after police were called to reports of a person screaming and shouting outside homes in a Margate street at 4.30am today (November 13).

Residents in Byron Avenue reported a man kicking doors and shouting in the street.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police officers attended Byron Avenue, Margate, at around 4.30am following reports of a man acting in an erratic manner.

“A 33-year-old man was located inside a car at the location and arrested for failing to provide a breath test. He remains in custody.”