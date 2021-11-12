Ramsgate restaurant owner looks forward to completion of first year after customer support helped business through tough covid months

A dad-of-two who opened his new restaurant in Ramsgate amid the pandemic has thanked customers for helping to keep his dream alive.

Atik Mohammad, who lives in Margate with his wife and two children, opened the doors to Spice Garden in Hereson Road in January.

But the covid pandemic meant there were continuing restrictions for the first part of the year and he was unable to cater for dine in customers.

Atik says he, like many other hospitality businesses, decided to operate as takeaway only and the support of customers throughout that period was a huge relief.

He said: “Thankfully we were able to operate as a takeaway only business which was a huge relief and meant we could give the town of Ramsgate a taste of our authentic Bengal fusion.

“The response and support has been overwhelming and we are so proud of what we have achieved. Now we have the restaurant up and running being able to see our fantastic customers enjoy a complete dining experience has really made everything worthwhile.”

The Spice Garden, which has a five star food hygiene rating, offers free deliveries and 15% discount on collection.

Customers can also bring their own drinks, there is no corkage charge.

Opening hours are 12pm-2pm lunchtime and 5pm-11 pm evenings.

