Green Party takes district council seat for Thanet Villages

Thanet Green Party member Abi Smith is the new district councillor for the Thanet Villages following a by-election yesterday (November 11).

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Green councillor Trevor Roper after his move to France.

Green candidate Abi took 60% of the poll with 638 votes.

Conservative candidate Guy Wilson polled 358 votes and Lib Dem Jeremy De Rose took 67 votes.

Thanet Green Party leader Mike Garner said: “This is a great win for us and comes as a result of the time Abi and the team spent getting around the villages meeting and listening to as many people as possible.

“There’s a real Green momentum growing in Thanet as people see we’re serious about tackling the issues people are most worried about and, with Abi joining us, we’ll continue to highlight concerns where they exist and work with others to resolve them.”