Green Party takes district council seat for Thanet Villages

Thanet Green Party member Abi Smith is the new district councillor for the Thanet Villages following a by-election yesterday (November 11).
The seat became vacant following the resignation of Green councillor Trevor Roper after his move to France.
Green candidate Abi took 60% of the poll with 638 votes.
Conservative candidate Guy Wilson polled 358 votes and Lib Dem Jeremy De Rose took 67 votes.
Thanet Green Party leader Mike Garner said: “This is a great win for us and comes as a result of the time Abi and the team spent getting around the villages meeting and listening to as many people as possible.
“There’s a real Green momentum growing in Thanet as people see we’re serious about tackling the issues people are most worried about and, with Abi joining us, we’ll continue to highlight concerns where they exist and work with others to resolve them.”
Well done Abi! Such a good campaign, richly deserved. I hope the Greens continue to do well and swell tge ranks of TDC Councillors who actually work for the residents, rather than just toe the party line.
Well done Abi and Thanet Greens. The tide is turning against sleaze and factionalism. Hope to see more Green councillors sorting out TDC and RTC.
Are Greens opposing the house building ?
The Green Party opposes housing on greenfield sites where suitable brownfield sites are available and where there are sites in towns which are derelict and can be refurbished or rebuilt to provide affordable housing. We also oppose badly thought-out housing where there is no contribution to infrastructure, where there is a risk of flooding, where no thought has been given to on-going sustainability and where the build is otherwise unnecessarily damaging to the environment. We want proper, affordable housing, built to a high standard with access to services and support infrastructure, with exceptionally high standards of resilience in the face of future climate change and fuel infrastructure fragility. So our stance is, “No” to just throwing up new housing estates without any consideration of the on-going effects, and “yes please” to considerate, passiv-haus developments, easily affordable to those who need them and which do not encroach on green-field sites where there are better, under-utilised alternatives. As a party, we want to work with planners to ensure that developers are encouraged to make housing work for everyone, whilst upgrading and protecting our existing housing stock so that it can fulfil its potential.
So in short given the developers in Thanet and the List above.. The two don’t go cus they aren’t going to build them that way but just the cheapest so it is incumbent to block.
It is impossible to block the housing which Thanet District Council is obliged to build. This is a housing allocation handed down from Central Government. There is nothing we can do, except block it where it is inappropriate (as Mike Garner, Green Party Chair has done) and work as hard as we can to ensure that the rest is the best it can be. We want to improve things, and will work hard to do so, but it is very difficult in the current set-up. Still, the more of us there are, the easier it will be!
Another voice added to those fighting for a cleaner council in a cleaner Thanet. Well done Abi Smith.
Well done Abi. Great to see another alternative to both Tory or Labour. There are plenty of brownfield sites in Thanet that could be built on rather than our precious green fields.
Build on Manston the biggest brownfield site in Kent.
Well done the Greens. Change is coming and long overdue.