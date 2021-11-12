Appreciation certificates awarded to volunteers who have given time to help with Thanet’s vaccination programme

Volunteers who have given hundreds of hours to help at Thanet’s covid vaccine clinics have been thanked with a certificate from MP Craig Mackinlay and new Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup.

Youngsters from schools including Charles Dickens, Dane Court and Chatham & Clarendon Grammar, members of Thanet Lions Club and individuals were thanked for their huge efforts in marshalling and helping people receive their jabs smoothly.

Steve Carley, of Thanet Lions Club, said volunteers in the club have given some 1.300 hours marshalling from the early clinics in Minster and St Peter’s through to the Saga site. They are also helping at flu vaccination clinics.

The presentation took place at the Saga centre in Ramsgate this morning (November 12) where the clinic led by Dr Ash Peshen and the Margate/Mockett Wood GP hub has been running since March.

The team have now given some 170,277 vaccinations.

Dr Peshen said: “All the volunteers have been brilliant, we really could not have done this without their help.”

Craig Mackinlay said: “This is one of the most outstanding centres in the country. “

The MP had put the site forward as an alternative to the original plan which had been for a centre at the DW Sports site at Westwood Cross.

He said: “As a local MP you do not always get successes but this has been a success. The rate for those 50 and over, at 78%, puts it among the top of the league across the country and the best in Kent and the south east.

“Dr Ash has been really critical in putting this together with his team and with lots of volunteers who make sure people are marshalled in and feel happy going through the process.”

The MP added that the near 200,000 vaccinations meant the medical team and volunteers had played a part in “saving thousands of lives” in Thanet and across east Kent.

Walk-in clinics

The Saga centre remains open for drop in vaccinations. For boosters the last jab needs to have been six months or more ago. For second jabs there needs to be a gap of eight weeks. People can also get their first jab is needed.

Drop ins are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 5,30pm (break for lunch 1pm-1.30pm).

There are also walk-in clinics for those aged 12 to 17-years-old (to be accompanied by a parent) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4pm-8pm.