Proposals for 1,500 homes, school, cafes and shops on land off Nash Road

A public consultation will be held for views on a proposal to build 1,500 homes, a two-form entry primary school, cafes and small shops on a 67-hectare agricultural/green field site to the west of Nash Road, and close to Westwood Cross Shopping Centre.

The ‘Humber’s Mill’ site is on land earmarked by Thanet District Council for residential development in the Local Plan,

Developer Axis Land Partnerships is asking residents to explore the proposal for Humber’s Mill in readiness for a community consultation, which will launch later this month.

Views will be used to help create development plans before a planning application is made.

Jon Knight, senior project manager at Axis Land Partnerships, said: “We want our plans for Humber’s Mill to reflect the needs and aspirations of existing residents, and potential new residents, so that the development can deliver maximum benefit to the community.

“Our online community consultation will start in just a few weeks and we are looking forward to hearing from anyone with views about what they already like about the area, what could be improved, and what they would like to see in a new neighbourhood. Community feedback will help shape our proposals for Humber’s Mill as we prepare to submit an outline planning application for the site next year.”

The proposal for Humber’s Mill has around 11 hectares of green, open space. The developer says features being considered for the new neighbourhood include gardens, adventure playgrounds, walking trails, sports and leisure spaces, and a central village green.

Jon Knight added: “Our aspiration is for Humber’s Mill to be a neighbourhood that brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in an attractive place that provides key community facilities, including a new primary school, as well as plenty of green and recreational space.

“Importantly, Humber’s Mill would also be ‘future-ready’. We aim to equip all homes with super-fast broadband supporting the shift towards homeworking and reducing the need to travel – in line with government and local connectivity goals. Cycle paths and new links to public transport would offer sustainable travel options, while electric vehicle charging points would be available across the site.”

Early next year there will be an in-person consultation event where people can meet the project team. A second in-person event will be held in early spring 2022.

Archaeological trial trenching is currently being carried out to establish the presence, condition and date of any archaeological remains which may be present on the site.

Go to the Humber’s Mill website for more details or email westwood@social.co.uk.

Find the interactive map of the site here