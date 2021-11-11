‘Sinkhole’ causes closure of Princes Road in Ramsgate

Workmen are on site in Princes Road, Ramsgate, after a sinkhole opened up today (November 11).

The hole, thought to be about 6ft deep, has meant the closure of the road while Southern Water and Clancy’s staff are in attendance. A hole had recently been repaired in the road but has now reopened.

Motorists caught unawares turning in from the Viaduct traffic lights were being directed to use the car park at Plunketts vets to turn around.

A Kent County Council spokesperson said: “A Highway Steward attended reports of a small void in the road caused by subsidence in Princes Road, Ramsgate, at 2.30pm.

“Contractors working on behalf of Southern Water have now closed the road in order to carry out investigations and repairs.”