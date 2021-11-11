Garlinge Primary School and Nursery staff and pupils mark Armistice Day

Pupils and staff of Garlinge Primary School and Nursery continued their annual tradition of commemorating Armistice Day at school today (November 11).

The whole school gathered for a special assembly where the reasons why we remember were shared and discussed, a section from the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ was read out by some year 6 pupils and it finished with a very touching playing of The Last Post and a perfectly observed two-minute silence.

Following this, the Head Boy along with the Deputies, accompanied Executive Headteacher James Williams and History Lead Liz Greenfield to the war memorials in Westgate-on-Sea and St James’ Church, Garlinge, where wreaths were laid on behalf of the school community, thanking people for their sacrifice.

Mr Williams said: “We always spend time remembering the sacrifices of those who have gone to war and it closely aligns with our school value of Respect. Our pupils also understand this sacrifice and we are proud to lay wreaths each year to mark this.”

The school’s Head Boy added: ‘’ Remembrance is very important. These brave men and women fought for our country, which is why we live in a safer world today. I am proud to have been a part of the school’s two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths in our local community.”

The event is something pupils at Garlinge take part in every year.

Mrs Greenfield said: ‘It makes us extremely proud that we are able to reflect and honour those who have fought for our country and sacrificed their lives. Our children and staff feel humbled to be able to contribute in helping the members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, and their families.”