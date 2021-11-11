Children and staff at Chilton Primary School mark Armistice Day

Children and staff at Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate have shown their respect for Remembrance Day.

Pupils were invited to wear their service uniforms into school on Armistice Day on Thursday (November 11).

The smart turn out included members of local Rainbows, Brownies, Beavers, Brownies, Cadets, Scouts and Guides who joined fellow pupils to mark the annual occasion.

The 11am two-minute silence was well-observed by children from all age groups who were joined by teachers and staff members in quiet reflection.

Head of School Kate Law said: “It is important to us to reflect on those who have served and are serving and to remember those who gave their lives in the hope to make our country and world a better place.”

During the week children have explored the reasons behind the Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday anniversaries and the meaning behind wearing poppies, as well as doing creative work around the topic.

Mrs Law added: “We have discussed who we remember and why, together with the significance and ongoing importance of remembering those who gave their lives and those who are still engaged in conflict and peace-keeping in the armed services around the globe.

“For our children this is also an important part of finding out about the social history of their country, communities and families, and the effects of wartime from a historical viewpoint.

“As a staff we are very proud of the way our pupils embraced the dignity of the occasion and showed in our own way that Chilton pays its remembrance respects.”