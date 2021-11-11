Ramsgate mum launches 3D casting designs business to capture ‘special moments’

A Ramsgate woman has been inspired to launch a 3D casting designs business after becoming a new mum.

Shannon Gutteridge discovered a love – and talent – for creating 3D casts of hands and feet for babies and toddlers after making a cast for her daughter Fairlie.

The claims worker’s daughter was born in January 2020 and Shannon realised the casts were a perfect way of cherishing a special moment so took a virtual training course the following month.

The 28-year-old had planned to launch Always Casting Memories after her training but the covid pandemic hit, delaying the launch until September this year.

Shannon said: “I have a little girl who was born in January 2020 and being a mum I have realised how important it is to cherish every moment you have with your child so I wanted to take the opportunity to create these special moments for others.

“I started to take on my adventure of setting up my own business in 3D casting which I did in February 2020. Unfortunately on completion of my virtual training the pandemic hit the UK which then delayed the launch of my business until September 2021.

“I have now been set up for two months and am enjoying every minute of my job. I get to meet new parents and provide them with a keepsake of their own child that they can always look at and have forever.”

Shannon says the process for casting comes in several stages: “The client comes with their baby and I find the correct sized pots for the hands and feet to do a mould. I then replaster them and then take it apart and let it dry out for about a week. Then I do any sanding, filling, painting, waxing and framing, so quite a lot goes into it.”

Shannon says although she would not say she was previously arty, she has always loved children and enjoys doing the casts.

She works from home but has now launched a mobile offer where she will travel to a client’s home for a casting session.

To find out more visit “Always Casting Memories” on Facebook, email alwayscastingmemories@gmail.com, call 07849337044 or on Instagram @alwayscastingmemories