Jailed Broadstairs drug dealer ordered to pay £86,648 under Proceeds of Crime Act

A convicted drug dealer from Broadstairs has been ordered to pay back almost £90,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The order means that Rennie Ash, who is currently serving a prison sentence for supplying cocaine, will have to surrender illegally gained assets including money, cars and designer clothing. Ash had previously been sentenced in April 2021, to six years and nine months’ imprisonment. Ash pleaded guilty to two counts relating to class A drug dealing and possessing an offensive weapon and criminal property.

He had been arrested after police stopped his van in Margate in March 2019, as it did not have a valid MOT certificate. Officers discovered a large block of cocaine inside the vehicle, with a street value of around £20,000, along with cash, cannabis and a knuckleduster. A search of his then home in Belmont Road, Broadstairs uncovered a further £40,000 in cash.

Following the sentencing, financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate examined Ash’s criminal earnings under the Proceeds of Crime Act. On October 26, a confiscation order was made at Canterbury Crown Court for £86,648. This included £55,948 of seized cash, two motor vehicles, as well as items of clothing, shoes and jewellery. If Ash fails to pay the sum within three months he faces an additional two years in prison.

Detective Superintendent Patrick Milford said: “Kent Police does not stop at the point of conviction and we will continue to use the full extent of the legislation contained within the Proceeds of Crime Act. No one should be allowed to benefit financially from committing crime, and we have again used this legislation to ensure criminals like Ash are made to pay back money they have made through illegal activities.”