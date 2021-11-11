Manston firm pledges Black Friday donations to animal charities – and wants your nominations for recipients

In 2020 Thanet small business Home & Roost and their customers raised over £2000 for animal welfare charities over the Black Friday weekend and this year they are aiming higher and looking for nominations of charities in need of help now.

Family firm Home & Roost handcrafts solid wood, pet and wildlife homes at their workshops in Manston

Director Alan Brimm said: “All businesses know that we are nothing without our customers. Here at Home and Roost we have two sets of customers: our human customers and the animals we make homes for.

“Last year we decided that over Black Friday weekend we would focus on helping our animal customers, by donating 10% of all sales revenue to animal welfare charities instead of offering discounts.”

The weekend was a huge success and despite offering no discounts the company had their best sales weekend on record and were able to donate over £2000 to animal welfare charities.

Alan said: “This year we are upping the stakes and pledging 50% of all profits from the Black Friday Weekend 26 – 29 November, to animal welfare charities.”

Home and Roost ask the public to decide which charities will receive donations.

Last year more than 1500 people nominated charities and donations went to five worthy winners:

Beloved Rabbits – who rescue and rehome rabbits in central Scotland.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital – who rescue and care for wild birds and large and small mammals in Sussex.

Cats Protection – who have rehomed 1.5 million in their 90-year history.

Cavy Corner – who rescue, care for and rehome guinea pigs in the Doncaster area

Newent Hedgehog Rescue – who rescue and care for hedgehogs in Gloucestershire.

Nominations for this year’s charities are now open. Home and Roost is asking for nominations for local animal welfare charities that could benefit from a donation.

“At Home and Roost we are lucky to be able to work with animal lovers and animals every day. “ said Alan “And being able to give back to those in most need each Black Friday is a special privilege. We are very excited about the event.”

You can nominate your local animal welfare charity using this form, or visit www.homeandroost.co.uk/black-friday-50-donations