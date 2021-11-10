Return of Palm Bay Primary School art auction with Pottery Throw Down’s Keith Brymer Jones

After missing last year due to Covid-19, the Palm Bay Primary School Art Auction is back, bigger and better, at Turner Contemporary from 7pm on Saturday, November 20.

With returning star host Keith Brymer Jones, of The Great Pottery Throw Down, more amazing artwork generously donated by Thanet artists, and all proceeds going to the Palm Bay art department, this is a wonderful Margate event for a fantastic local cause.

Big-name artists who have contributed works so far include: Anne Carrington; Ieuan Edwards; Jo Elbourne; Hayden Kays; Tracey Kendall; Melanie King; Kate Harrison; Nat Maks; Margo McDaid; Megan Metcalfe; Charlie Russell; Charlotte Savage; David Shillinglaw; Rory Strudwick and Kim Thome.

Event organiser Melanie Tong, Creativity and Art Lead at Palm Bay Primary School, said: “It seems like forever since our last art department fundraiser in 2019, but what a night that was! The room was packed, the quality of artwork was sensational, and we raised an incredible £6,000.

“The proceeds from these events make a real difference. Fittingly perhaps, due to Keith’s involvement, we recently invested in our very own kiln and pottery equipment. We also fund artists in residence to help give our children a broad cultural education and more creative opportunities.

“Keith has kindly volunteered to be our auctioneer once again and, as in previous years, our local artists have gone above and beyond, donating some superb paintings and ceramics. There will doubtless be laughter and tears, surprises and bargains, and Palm Bay children will be the ultimate winners.

“Please do join us if you can at the fabulous Turner Contemporary on the evening of Saturday 20th November.”