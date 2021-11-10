Launch of Ramsgate Paddleboard safaris

The chance to experience Ramsgate’s coastline from a new perspective is available for thrill seekers with the launch of new paddleboard safari experiences linked to local hospitality.

Active Ramsgate, an initiative of Ramsgate Town Council to support the economic development of the town through the promotion of outdoor activities, has launched sunset and sunrise paddleboard experiences with the town’s kitesurfing and paddleboarding school Kite Pirates.

The one hour safaris are now available to book to experience a Ramsgate sunrise or sunset from the sea on a stand-up paddleboard in a small group guided by a BSUPA qualified instructor.

Once the sun has risen or set the group will paddle back to the beach and then head off to a local venue for breakfast or to a pub for an evening drink with their instructor and fellow paddleboarders.

Dr Cheryl Mvula MBE, Project Manager of Active Ramsgate, said: “Stand-up paddleboarding has really soared in popularity over the last couple of years, and we saw an opportunity for visitors to see the Ramsgate coastline from a different perspective, enjoy a beautiful Ramsgate sunrise or sunset, get active, and experience our wonderful local hospitality and community all in one unique activity.

“It’s a chance to relax and really be at one with the sea and nature – you’ll probably be accompanied by a seal or two too!

“And what better way to finish the experience by enjoying Ramsgate’s local hospitality, either with a locally cooked breakfast to start off the day, or a drink in a local pub to finish off your activity and for a debrief with your instructor and fellow safari-goers on your sea paddle.

“The development of these new experiences was a result of Active Ramsgate’s successful bid to Visit Kent’s Experience Programme, funded by Interreg, aimed at helping develop the experiential off-season economy.”

A paddleboard safari can be booked by visiting www.kitepirateskiteschool.com or calling Kite Pirates on 07739 369531 at a cost of £45 per person including breakfast or a drink at a local pub.

Participants will need to have first completed Kite Pirates’ ‘ready to ride’ SUP session, or already have had some tuition on a stand-up paddleboard.

For information on these and other Active Ramsgate activities visit www.visitramsgate.co.uk/activeramsgate