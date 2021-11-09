Invite to Ageless Thanet Futures Fair

Ageless Thanet is holding a Futures Fair event at Margate Winter Gardens next week.

The event will show the range of ongoing activities and support for older people in Thanet.

Taking place on Thursday 18 November from 11am to 2pm visitors will be able to chat to Ageless Thanet staff and volunteers, find out what’s changing in 2022 and get a taste of what’s on offer. Among the groups and organisations at the event will be Social Enterprise Kent, Ageless Thanet volunteers, Your Leisure, Citizens Advice, Kent Association for the Blind, Rethink Mental Illness and more.

Meet the people offering Japanese drumming, holistic therapies and sports coaching or get help with getting online.

There is no need to book, but if you have any questions contact info@agelessthanet.org.uk or call 01843 210005.