An 80’s themed Après Ski pop-up is coming to Margate next month – complete with shell suit aprons, neon napkins and 80’s hits on loop

Launching in early December 2021, Après Ski will run at Rendezvous through to February 2022 and offer patrons the chance to enjoy melty cheesy gooeyness as they do on the Continent.

The Swiss dish Raclette has melted cheese scrapped off to smother savoury options, there will also be Swiss Fondue and Tartiflette, from France, boasting potatoes, lardons, onions and more.

All of the dishes are designed to be shared and diners can also pick from seasonal takes on retro cocktails, mulled wines, ciders and toddies and more.

And if Fondue isn’t enough fun, test your aim and take part in the Beer Pong contests!

Rendezvous has enlisted support from top chef, Jim Thomlinson. Being no stranger to pop-ups, Jim most recently launched The Shell Garage in Folkstone and Merman at the George and Heart in Margate. He is now consulting with the family-run Bistro and TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award winners for 2021 at Rendezvous to launch the new pop-up.

To date Rendezvous in Margate has catered for those wanting a hearty breakfast or light lunch. Après Ski at Rendezvous will be open for lunch and dinner for people wanting something a bit different.

Bookings will open soon via www.apresskimargate.co.uk

Rendezvous is at 16 Ethelbert Crescent, Cliftonville