Faulty van light leads to three arrests and discovery of cannabis grow in Manston

Three men from Thanet have been arrested after a van stopped for a faulty light resulted in police finding a cannabis cultivation.

Having seen the rear light not working, officers from Folkestone Community Policing Team pulled over the van in Capel-Le Ferne on Sunday (November 7). Inside the van, officers found bin bags containing cannabis bud.

Enquiries led officers to a storage facility in Spitfire Way, Manston where more than 100 cannabis plants were seized along with cultivation equipment.

A 46-year-old man from Broadstairs and two men from Margate, aged 51 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. They have been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Alice Ames, District Commander for Folkestone and Hythe, said: “This is brilliant example of how the professional curiosity of officers can lead to great results.

“Drugs are not tolerated in Kent and very often will have a detrimental impact not just on the vulnerable people who use them but on the wider community too. Officers will continue to disrupt illegal activity and take action against those responsible for it.”