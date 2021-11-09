Free infection prevention training with Social Enterprise Kent

Social Enterprise Kent (SEK), in conjunction with the Kent County Council (KCC), is continuing to offer free COVID-19 Infection Prevention training to small and micro businesses and Not for Profit organisations.

Peter Tomlinson, Director of Operations at SEK, said: “The objective of the 3-hour course is to promote safe practice in the workplace by raising awareness and identifying effective methods of infection control including COVID-19. It will also guide you through the Risk Assessment process.

“This course is designed to ensure you meet these requirements in a simple and practical manner.”

As an organisation lead or business owner, it is your legal duty to:

Ensure a safe place of work.

Provide clean and safe equipment.

Provide information, training, instruction, and supervision on how to manage infection control.

Complete risk assessments.

Find out more at https://sektraining.org.uk/training-courses/kcc-covid-19-safe-training