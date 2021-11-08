First performance in two years by Thanet Chamber Choir to be held in Minster

Thanet Chamber Choir will be performing for the first time in two years, on November, 20, at St Mary the Virgin Church in Minster. The choir will be accompanied on organ by Dr David Flood, former Director of Music at Canterbury Cathedral.

The concert comprises Duruflé’s Requiem and a selection of French songs by composers including Debussy, Fauré and Saint-Saens. It marks Greg Tassell’s first public performance with Thanet Chamber Choir since he began as its Music Director in January 2020, due to musical activities being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Tassell has worked meticulously with the choir to produce an exciting programme.

Duruflé’s Requiem was composed in 1947. As with all Duruflé’s choral works, the roots of the Requiem lie in Gregorian chant. Combined with sensuous harmony and delicate organ figuration, the result is a unique and magical setting, which is full of both mystery and majesty. Thanet Chamber Choir will be performing Duruflé’s setting for choir and organ, accompanied by prestigious organist David Flood.

David Flood, a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists, has been described as one of the greatest influencers on the performance of sacred music in this country. Last year, he retired after 32 years as Organist and Master of the Cathedral Choristers at Canterbury Cathedral.

Thanet Chamber Choir will also be joined by soloists Rosie Banks-Francis on cello, mezzo-soprano Kristin Finnigan and baritone James Oldfield.

The concert is at 3:30pm, November 20 at St Mary the Virgin Church in Minster.

Advance tickets are available from Vinyl Head Record Shop (16 West Cliff Road, Ramsgate CT11 9JW), online from Eventbrite or by calling 07533200757. Limited tickets will be available for purchase on the door.