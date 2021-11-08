Community groups invited to apply for Wellbeing Community Fund grants

One-off grants are on offer for grassroots community groups.

Social Enterprise Kent manages the Wellbeing Community Fund which is for community groups who offer services and activities that enhance people’s health and wellbeing.

The total amount of funding that can be applied for is up to £10,000 and this is available across Thanet and the South Kent coast.

The fund can also be used for one off events that are designed to tackle isolation, loneliness, increase wellbeing and much more.

Jack Packman, from SEK, said: “This winter we are about to face many issues that COVID-19 has caused as well as the normal winter pressures. If you are interested in the funding either through the £10K application or the one off grants for an event book your place on our online events. Once booked participants will receive the teams link the morning of the teams session.

“The sessions are designed the learn more about what can be funded and if your eligible to be funded. It will also give a good understanding of the process and the application form.”

Book here:

Wellbeing Funding Online Event Tickets, Thu 11 Nov 2021 at 13:00 | Eventbrite

Wellbeing Funding Online Event Tickets, Tue 16 Nov 2021 at 13:00 | Eventbrite