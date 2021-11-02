Thanet historian teams up with schoolgirl to create story book

A local historian and a 10-year-old Ramsgate schoolgirl have teamed up to produce a story book.

Alfred Beeching, who has written numerous local and family history books and articles, and Dame Janet pupil Scarlet have created story book The Magic Doughnut.

Alfred, 83, lives in Ramsgate and is a long serving volunteer at Margate Local Studies which involves local and family history consultations. He has also written local history books including three World War One volumes of people locally who served and possibly died and six World War Two volumes plus a number of local books.

He said: “The concept of this book came by way of what I believe is called a ‘fidget toy’ which was a very small rubber doughnut shaped item. Scarlet has certain learning issues and she asked if we could create a story about a doughnut and some ideas she formed were the foundation of the book.

“Through our mutual friendship we created a small book which is pure fantasy. It is entitled “The Magic Doughnut” It comprises over 2,000 words with all coloured pictures and photographs.

“After receiving the book back from Dox Direct of Slough as usual I was more than pleased with the end product and their price for production.”

Scarlet and Alfred have now also produced a brief history of Dame Janet school.