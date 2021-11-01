Surface collapse at Lido site leaves gaping hole by sea-facing wall

A huge hole has appeared in the pavement area at the Cliftonville Lido car park.

The surface has collapsed at the area closest to the sea facing wall along from the Cliff Bar building. Members of the public are asked to keep their distance for safety reasons.

The car park was owned by private firm Stour Side Investments which bought the site in 2014 but is now in extended administration under Duff & Phelps. Parking is operated by Parking Eye.

Last year members of Save the Lido were clearing debris from the complex with the aim of regenerating it. Laser mapping of the area was completed by Thanet council and £44,000 was secured from the Coastal Revival Fund for a feasibility study.

The group is aware of the hole although they currently do not have access to the site. A spokesperson is requesting people do not approach the area, saying: “It is a major safety issue. The last thing we want is anyone getting badly hurt.”

The owners have been notified.

The collapse happened early this morning. It is thought poor drainage and years of neglect are contributory factors. No-one was on the site at the time.

The hole has also been reported to Thanet council and a team has installed barriers at the area.

A council spokesperson said: “The Lido Car Park is privately owned, however, the council’s Building Control team will be installing barriers in the car park and on the coastal path to ensure the safety of the public, and will be liaising with the owners.”

In 2014, Stour Side Developments and Stour Side Investments acquired two plots at the Lido, including the car park, for £699,999. The purpose of the buy was to develop residential apartments or re-sell after having secured planning permission but no progress was ever made.

The third Lido site, of the snooker club, was bought by Lido Streetview Limited – run by long-time Lido manager Neville Borck and Martyn Buckley – for £100,000 in February 2017.

Andreev and Eley mooted a sealife proposal for the site but this never came to fruition. An attempt to sell at auction also fell flat with the property being withdrawn.

Administrators Duff & Phelps were brought in during July 2017 after concerns over business irregularities were highlighted.