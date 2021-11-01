Margate shop owner’s bid to give Christmas Eve boxes to 25 struggling Thanet families

A Margate shop owner is appealing for donations so she can create Christmas Eve boxes for 25 families in need.

Deborah Ellis, the owner of Madam Popoff vintage clothing shop in the Old Town, says she wants to be able to share some Christmas magic with others who may be struggling.

She is appealing for donations that she can raffle or auction to raise funds to buy pyjamas and other small gifts, or for donations of items to put in the boxes such as Christmas mugs, colouring books, gingerbread house making kits, fluffy socks, biscuits, Christmas story books and more.

She also needs 25 crates and has an Amazon gift wish list.

Deborah said: “To me, Christmas Eve has always been a little bit magical, and it’s not fair that some kids have to go without because of poverty, especially in this day and age. I want these families to have a lovely evening with new pyjamas for the kids, hot chocolate in Christmas mugs, a nice Christmas smelling candle, Christmas activity books and colouring in, reindeer food and as many treats that I can raise money for!

“I brought my son up alone, yet I was lucky I had a council place and didn’t have to worry about being homeless or that my son would go without presents but loads of families really are struggling and Thanet has one of the highest rates of poverty.”

Deborah will be holding an instore fundraiser this month.

Find the Amazon wish list here